Leon "Chu" BerryBorn 13 September 1908. Died 30 October 1941
Leon "Chu" Berry
1908-09-13
Leon "Chu" Berry Biography (Wikipedia)
Leon Brown "Chu" Berry (September 13, 1908 – October 30, 1941) was an American jazz tenor saxophonist during the 1930s.
According to music critic Gary Giddins, musicians called him "Chu" because he chewed on the mouthpiece of his saxophone or because he had a Fu Manchu mustache.
Leon "Chu" Berry Tracks
Gimme a Pigfoot and a Bottle of Beer
Leon "Chu" Berry
Gimme a Pigfoot and a Bottle of Beer
Gimme a Pigfoot and a Bottle of Beer
Tulips From Amsterdam
Leon "Chu" Berry
Tulips From Amsterdam
Tulips From Amsterdam
Christopher Columbus
Leon "Chu" Berry
Christopher Columbus
Christopher Columbus
Special Delivery
Leon "Chu" Berry
Special Delivery
Special Delivery
Lonesome Nights
Leon "Chu" Berry
Lonesome Nights
Lonesome Nights
Warmin' Up
Leon "Chu" Berry
Warmin' Up
Warmin' Up
Monday at Minton's
Chu Berry, Hot Lips Page, Clyde Hart, Al Casey, Al Morgan, Harry Jaeger & Chu Berry
Monday at Minton's
Monday at Minton's
Composer
Ghost of a Chance
Cozy Cole, CAB CALLOWAY, CAB CALLOWAY, Quentin Jackson, Andy Brown, Jerry Blake, Tyree Glenn, Danny Barker, Mario Bauzá, Dizzy Gillespie, Keg Johnson, Walter Thomas, Leon "Chu" Berry, Lammar Wright, Milt Hinton, Hilton Jefferson & Benny Payne
Ghost of a Chance
Ghost of a Chance
Composer
My Honey's Loving Arms
Wingy Manone, Buck Scott, Gus Fetterer, Leon "Chu" Berry, Ernie Hughes, Zeb Julian, Sid Jacobs, Cozy Cole & Wingy Manone
My Honey's Loving Arms
My Honey's Loving Arms
Composer
Special Delivery
CAB CALLOWAY, Leon "Chu" Berry, Jonah Jones & CAB CALLOWAY
Special Delivery
Special Delivery
Composer
A Ghost of A Chance
Leon "Chu" Berry
A Ghost of A Chance
A Ghost of A Chance
Hot Mallets
Leon "Chu" Berry
Hot Mallets
Hot Mallets
Shufflin' At The Hollywood
Lionel Hampton
Shufflin' At The Hollywood
Shufflin' At The Hollywood
Sweethearts On Parade
Lionel Hampton
Sweethearts On Parade
Sweethearts On Parade
Performer
Lady Be Good
Leon "Chu" Berry
Lady Be Good
Lady Be Good
Forty-Six West 52
Roy Eldridge
Forty-Six West 52
Forty-Six West 52
Blues In C Sharp Minor
Roy Eldridge
Blues In C Sharp Minor
Blues In C Sharp Minor
Christopher Columbus
Roy Eldridge
Christopher Columbus
Christopher Columbus
Stealin' Apples
Leon "Chu" Berry
Stealin' Apples
Stealin' Apples
Swing is Here
Roy Eldridge
Swing is Here
Swing is Here
Blues in Eb
Red Norvo
Blues in Eb
Blues in Eb
Firebird
Spike Hughes and His Negro Orchestra
Firebird
Firebird
Mama, I Wanna Make Rhythm
CAB CALLOWAY, CAB CALLOWAY, Foots Thomas, Andy Brown, Irving Randolph, Doc Cheatham, Garvin Bushell, Claude Jones, Morris White, DePriest Wheeler, Keg Johnson, Leon "Chu" Berry, Lammar Wright & Benny Payne
Mama, I Wanna Make Rhythm
Mama, I Wanna Make Rhythm
Composer
Thanks for the memory
Hank D'Amico
Thanks for the memory
Thanks for the memory
Composer
With A Smile and A Song
Hot Lips Page
With A Smile and A Song
With A Smile and A Song
Sittin' In (feat. Roy Eldridge)
Leon "Chu" Berry
Sittin' In (feat. Roy Eldridge)
Sittin' In (feat. Roy Eldridge)
Warmin' Up (feat. Roy Eldridge)
Leon "Chu" Berry
Warmin' Up (feat. Roy Eldridge)
Warmin' Up (feat. Roy Eldridge)
I Hope Gabriel Likes My Music
Gene Krupa And His Swing Band, Roy Eldridge, Chu Berry & Benny Goodman
I Hope Gabriel Likes My Music
I Hope Gabriel Likes My Music
Performer
A Ghost Of A Chance
Leon "Chu" Berry
A Ghost Of A Chance
A Ghost Of A Chance
How Come You Do Me Like You Do?
Leon "Chu" Berry
How Come You Do Me Like You Do?
How Come You Do Me Like You Do?
