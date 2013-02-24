QuarashiFormed 1996. Disbanded 2005
Quarashi
1996
Quarashi Biography
Quarashi is a rap group from Reykjavík, Iceland. The group consists of rappers Hössi Ólafsson (later replaced by Egill Olafur Thorarensen), Ómar Örn Hauksson, Steinar Orri Fjeldsted, and Sölvi Blöndal (who also acted as producer, keyboardist, percussionist, drummer and songwriter). For live shows, Quarashi was joined by guitarist Smári "Tarfur" Jósepsson (later replaced by Vidar Hákon Gislason), bassist Gaukur Úlfarsson, and DJ Dice (later replaced by DJ Magic). The group came back together in 2016 and is planning on releasing a new album.
The group released five studio albums from 1996 to 2005.
