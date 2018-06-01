Philip MayersPianist
Philip Mayers
The Pledge of Love (Six Moravian Choruses)
Antonín Dvořák
Nachthelle, D 892
Franz Schubert
Veronika
Fritz Rotter
Music Arranger
Petite Messe solennelle - Credo
Gioachino Rossini
Choir
Tell me the Truth about Love (Cabaret Songs)
Benjamin Britten
Cabaret Songs - Tell me the truth about love
Benjamin Britten
Ständchen, D 920
Philip Mayers
Choir
