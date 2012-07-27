The Middle Ones
The Middle Ones
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/bf482c37-8d7a-43e1-b48f-10ad52e182d2
The Middle Ones Tracks
Sort by
I Have Not Learned
The Middle Ones
I Have Not Learned
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Have Not Learned
Last played on
A Year Without Regret
The Middle Ones
A Year Without Regret
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
A Year Without Regret
Last played on
Courage
The Middle Ones
Courage
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Courage
Last played on
Young Explorer
The Middle Ones
Young Explorer
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Young Explorer
Last played on
The Middle Ones Links
Back to artist