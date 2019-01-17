I WayneBorn 1980
I Wayne
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p048cym8.jpg
1980
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/bf415dc0-de39-453c-b9b1-baf4844870d0
I Wayne Biography (Wikipedia)
I Wayne, Rastafarian stage name for Cliffroy Taylor (born 1980 in Portmore, Jamaica), is a roots reggae singer. He is known for his hit singles "Living In Love" and "Can't Satisfy Her" from his debut album, Lava Ground.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
I Wayne Tracks
Sort by
Too Much Badness
I Wayne
Too Much Badness
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p048cym8.jpglink
Too Much Badness
Nah Drill Nil
I Wayne
Nah Drill Nil
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p048cym8.jpglink
Nah Drill Nil
Can't Satisfy Her
I Wayne
Can't Satisfy Her
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p048cym8.jpglink
Can't Satisfy Her
They Have No Love
Bertus
They Have No Love
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p048cym8.jpglink
They Have No Love
Last played on
One Man Can't Satisfy Her - I WAYNE
I Wayne
One Man Can't Satisfy Her - I WAYNE
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p048cym8.jpglink
One Man Can't Satisfy Her - I WAYNE
Last played on
Living In Love
I Wayne
Living In Love
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p048cym8.jpglink
Living In Love
Last played on
Can't Satisfy Her x Bad Boys
I Wayne
Can't Satisfy Her x Bad Boys
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p048cym8.jpglink
Can't Satisfy Her x Bad Boys
Last played on
Satisfy Her (Seani Dub)
I Wayne
Satisfy Her (Seani Dub)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p048cym8.jpglink
Satisfy Her (Seani Dub)
Last played on
As The Day Breaks
I Wayne
As The Day Breaks
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p048cym8.jpglink
As The Day Breaks
Last played on
Playlists featuring I Wayne
I Wayne Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist