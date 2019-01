John Ernest Crawford (born March 26, 1946) is an American actor, singer, and musician. At age 12, Crawford rose to prominence playing Mark McCain, the son of Lucas McCain (played by Chuck Connors), in the popular ABC Western series, The Rifleman, which aired from 1958 to 1963. Crawford first performed before a national audience as a Mouseketeer.

