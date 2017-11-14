Johnny CrawfordBorn 26 March 1946
Johnny Crawford
1946-03-26
Johnny Crawford Biography (Wikipedia)
John Ernest Crawford (born March 26, 1946) is an American actor, singer, and musician. At age 12, Crawford rose to prominence playing Mark McCain, the son of Lucas McCain (played by Chuck Connors), in the popular ABC Western series, The Rifleman, which aired from 1958 to 1963. Crawford first performed before a national audience as a Mouseketeer.
Johnny Crawford Tracks
Something Special
Johnny Crawford
Something Special
Something Special
Boogaloo Down Broadway
Johnny Crawford
Boogaloo Down Broadway
Boogaloo Down Broadway
Rumours
Johnny Crawford
Rumours
Rumours
Cindy's Birthday
Johnny Crawford
Cindy's Birthday
Cindy's Birthday
Your Nose Is Gonna Grow
Johnny Crawford
Your Nose Is Gonna Grow
