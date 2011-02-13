Felicia SandersBorn 1922. Died 7 February 1975
Felicia Sanders
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1922
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/bf404f5a-d06b-4fbe-be16-48b98ff21191
Felicia Sanders Biography (Wikipedia)
Felicia Sanders (born Felice Schwartz; c. 1922 – February 7, 1975) was a singer and musician of traditional pop music.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Felicia Sanders Tracks
Sort by
Speaking Of Love
Felicia Sanders
Speaking Of Love
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Speaking Of Love
Last played on
Felicia Sanders Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist