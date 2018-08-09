Henry ThreadgillBorn 15 February 1944
Henry Threadgill
1944-02-15
Henry Threadgill Biography (Wikipedia)
Henry Threadgill (born February 15, 1944) is an American composer, saxophonist and flautist. He came to prominence in the 1970s leading ensembles rooted in jazz but with unusual instrumentation and often incorporating other genres of music. He has performed and recorded with several ensembles: Air, Aggregation Orb, Make a Move, the seven-piece Henry Threadgill Sextett, the twenty-piece Society Situation Dance Band, Very Very Circus, X-75, and Zooid.
He was awarded the 2016 Pulitzer Prize for Music for his album In for a Penny, In for a Pound, which premiered at Roulette Intermedium on December 4, 2014
Henry Threadgill Tracks
And More Dirt - Part IV
Theme from Thomas Cole
Bermuda Blues
Fe Fi Fo Fum
Celebration
Gateway
Grief
Black Hands Bejewelled
Those Who Eat Cookies
The Ragtime Dance
Card Two: The Jick Or Mandrill's Cosmic Ass
