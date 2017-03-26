SOFIGreek-German EDM singer Sofia Toufa. Born 13 August 1983
SOFI
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1983-08-13
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/bf38b715-176e-4d24-9de5-a0698d282d49
SOFI Biography (Wikipedia)
Sofia Toufa (born August 13, 1983), known by her stage name SOFI (acronym for Some Other Female Interest), is a German singer and rapper. In addition to her solo career, SOFI has provided vocals on tracks by electronic music artists including deadmau5, Moguai and Savoy.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
SOFI Tracks
Sort by
Sofi Needs A Ladder (feat. SOFI)
deadmau5
Sofi Needs A Ladder (feat. SOFI)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bwff0.jpglink
Sofi Needs A Ladder (feat. SOFI)
Last played on
One Trick Pony (feat. SOFI)
deadmau5
One Trick Pony (feat. SOFI)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqscg.jpglink
One Trick Pony (feat. SOFI)
Last played on
Joyride (feat. Foreign Beggars)
SOFI
Joyride (feat. Foreign Beggars)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Joyride (feat. Foreign Beggars)
Last played on
SOFI Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist