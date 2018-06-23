Banda Blanca is a Honduran musical ensemble formed in January 17, 1971. They began as a rock band, but eventually integrated elements of merengue and Punta rock to their music. The name of the band came after Antonio Lungas wanted a band to perform at the night club named "Garzas Blancas", and afterwards the band decided to mix the names, creating Banda Blanca. The band rose to fame in early 1990 when their song "Sopa de Caracol" became an international success, peaking at number-one in the Billboard Top Latin Songs in the United States. They also released the songs "Fiesta" and "Swing Latino", reaching the American charts. Their album, Baila Blanca, became a number-one hit on the Tropical Albums chart. The group received a Lo Nuestro award for "Tropical – New Artist of the Year".