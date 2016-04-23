The MarcelsFormed 1959
The Marcels
1959
The Marcels Biography (Wikipedia)
The Marcels was an American doo-wop group known for turning popular music songs into rock and roll. The group formed in 1959 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and signed to Colpix Records with lead Cornelius Harp, bass Fred Johnson, Gene Bricker, Ron Mundy, and Richard Knauss. The group was named after a popular hair style of the day, the marcel wave, by Fred Johnson's younger sister Priscilla.
Blue Moon
Merry Twist-mas
