David King (born June 8, 1970) is an American drummer and composer from Minneapolis. He is known for being a founding member of the jazz groups The Bad Plus (with Reid Anderson and Ethan Iverson) and Happy Apple (with Michael Lewis and Erik Fratzke) although he is active in many other projects including free jazz collective Buffalo Collision with NYC "Downtown" musicians Tim Berne and Hank Roberts and the electronic art/pop group Halloween Alaska as well as the noise/prog band The Gang Font with former Hüsker Dü bassist Greg Norton.
Gallery (4th & 5th movements)
Howars Snell, Brighouse and Rastrick Band & David King
Gallery (4th & 5th movements)
Gallery (4th & 5th movements)
Composer
Last played on
1972 Bronze Medalist
David King
1972 Bronze Medalist
1972 Bronze Medalist
Last played on
Wolf out and Gold Prisms Incorporated
David King
Wolf out and Gold Prisms Incorporated
Wolf out and Gold Prisms Incorporated
Last played on
HMS Trinidad March
George Lloyd
HMS Trinidad March
HMS Trinidad March
Last played on
Pageantry
Herbert Howells
Pageantry
Pageantry
Last played on
King's Herald from Pageantry
Herbert Howells
King's Herald from Pageantry
King's Herald from Pageantry
Last played on
Pie Jesu
Andrew Lloyd Webber
Pie Jesu
Pie Jesu
Music Arranger
Last played on
Journey Of The Lone Wolf
Simon Dobson
Journey Of The Lone Wolf
Journey Of The Lone Wolf
Last played on
Summertime (Porgy and Bess)
George Gershwin
Summertime (Porgy and Bess)
Summertime (Porgy and Bess)
Last played on
I Want To Feel Good Part 2
David King
I Want To Feel Good Part 2
I Want To Feel Good Part 2
Last played on
