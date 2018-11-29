Greg Russell
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/bf326920-3021-4ff6-adc2-b4bfc0c25868
Greg Russell Tracks
Sort by
On Raglan Road
Greg Russell
On Raglan Road
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
On Raglan Road
Last played on
Line Two
Greg Russell
Line Two
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Line Two
Last played on
The Call And Answer
Greg Russell
The Call And Answer
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Call And Answer
Last played on
We Are Leaving
Greg Russell
We Are Leaving
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
We Are Leaving
Last played on
Seven Hills
Greg Russell
Seven Hills
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Seven Hills
Last played on
Gimme the Night (feat. Greg Russell)
The Band of Love
Gimme the Night (feat. Greg Russell)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06kc3yp.jpglink
Gimme the Night (feat. Greg Russell)
Last played on
Race to Burn
Greg Russell
Race to Burn
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Race to Burn
Last played on
Line Two
Greg Russell & Ciaran Algar
Line Two
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Line Two
Last played on
Lock-Keeper
Greg Russell
Lock-Keeper
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lock-Keeper
Last played on
1908
Greg Russell
1908
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
1908
Last played on
In Memory Of Coleman / The Moving Cloud
Greg Russell
In Memory Of Coleman / The Moving Cloud
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
In Memory Of Coleman / The Moving Cloud
Last played on
The Silent Jigs: The Silent Jigs / The Cat's Meow / Overboard
Greg Russell
The Silent Jigs: The Silent Jigs / The Cat's Meow / Overboard
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Silent Jigs: The Silent Jigs / The Cat's Meow / Overboard
Last played on
The Transports: Part Two
Peter Bellamy
The Transports: Part Two
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03ht218.jpglink
The Transports: Part Two
Narrator
Last played on
The Transports: Part One
Peter Bellamy
The Transports: Part One
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03ht218.jpglink
The Transports: Part One
Narrator
Last played on
Tomorrow You're Gone
Greg Russell
Tomorrow You're Gone
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Tomorrow You're Gone
Last played on
Farewell
Greg Russell
Farewell
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Farewell
Last played on
Storylines
Greg Russell
Storylines
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Storylines
Last played on
Crooked Jack
Greg Russell
Crooked Jack
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Crooked Jack
Last played on
Race To Burn (live)
Greg Russell
Race To Burn (live)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Race To Burn (live)
Last played on
E.G.A (live)
Greg Russell
E.G.A (live)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
E.G.A (live)
Last played on
E.G.A.
Greg Russell
E.G.A.
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
E.G.A.
Last played on
EGA
Greg Russell
EGA
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
EGA
Last played on
Travelling Onwards
Greg Russell
Travelling Onwards
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Travelling Onwards
Last played on
Willy-Ole Lad
Greg Russell
Willy-Ole Lad
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Willy-Ole Lad
Last played on
We Must Be Contented
Greg Russell
We Must Be Contented
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
We Must Be Contented
Last played on
Something Inside So Strong
Greg Russell
Something Inside So Strong
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Something Inside So Strong
Last played on
We Must Be Contented
Greg Russell
We Must Be Contented
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
We Must Be Contented
Last played on
If I Had a Hammer
Greg Russell
If I Had a Hammer
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
If I Had a Hammer
Last played on
Playlists featuring Greg Russell
Back to artist