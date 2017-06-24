Omer SimeonBorn 21 July 1902. Died 17 September 1959
Omer Simeon
1902-07-21
Omer Simeon Biography (Wikipedia)
Omer Victor Simeon (July 21, 1902 – September 17, 1959) was an American jazz clarinetist. He also played soprano, alto, and baritone saxophone and bass clarinet.
Omer Simeon Tracks
Smokehouse Blues
Dr. Jazz
Grand Boubousse
Smoke House Blues
The Martinique
Wrought Iron Rag
