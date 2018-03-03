Arthur HornigCello player
Arthur Hornig
Secret People
Roberto Gerhard
Secret People
Secret People
Chamber music no. 1 (Les fêtes nocturnes)
Bohuslav Martinu
Chamber music no. 1 (Les fêtes nocturnes)
Chamber music no. 1 (Les fêtes nocturnes)
Danse sacree et danse profane
Claude Debussy
Danse sacree et danse profane
Danse sacree et danse profane
Rêverie orientale
Alexander Glazunov
Rêverie orientale
Rêverie orientale
Introduction and Allegro for harp, flute, clarinet and string quartet
Maurice Ravel
Introduction and Allegro for harp, flute, clarinet and string quartet
Introduction and Allegro for harp, flute, clarinet and string quartet
Overture on Hebrew themes Op.34 for clarinet, string quartet and piano
Sergei Prokofiev
Overture on Hebrew themes Op.34 for clarinet, string quartet and piano
Overture on Hebrew themes Op.34 for clarinet, string quartet and piano
Atomos 7
A Winged Victory for the Sullen
Atomos 7
Atomos 7
