Chauncey Hollis, Jr. (born May 21, 1987), better known by his stage name Hit-Boy, is an American record producer, rapper, and songwriter from Fontana, California. In May 2011, Hollis had signed a deal with Kanye West's GOOD Music production wing, known as Very G.O.O.D. Beats and left the label after his contract expired in June 2013. In December 2012, it was revealed he had signed a recording contract with Interscope Records, and subsequently founded his own record label imprint, Hits Since '87. He is perhaps best known for his production catalog, which includes "Niggas in Paris" by Jay-Z and Kanye West, "Drop the World" by Lil Wayne and Eminem, and the GOOD Music single "Clique", all of which have been certified platinum or higher by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA).