Soul Seekerz (also known under the names Soulseekerz, Soulseekers and The Soul Seekerz) are a dance music group and remix/production outfit based in the UK, consisting of DJs and producers Julian Napolitano, Simon Langford and Andrew Galea.
Russell William & Soul Seekerz
