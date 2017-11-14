Georgy Smirnov
Georgy Smirnov
Georgy Smirnov Tracks
God Save the Tsar
Alexei Lvov
Do not reject me in my old age
Pavel Grigorievich Chesnokov
We Hymn Thee
Trad.
Before Thy Cross
Alexei Lvov
We bow down before Your Cross
Pyotr Gontcharov
Verily, He is Worthy
Trad.
The Legend of Twelve Robbers
Traditional Russian, Orthodox Singers & Georgy Smirnov
