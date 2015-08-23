Big Joe WilliamsBorn 16 October 1903. Died 17 December 1982
Big Joe Williams
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1903-10-16
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/bf295ac0-21e8-4e11-89e9-22b10fd8973a
Big Joe Williams Biography (Wikipedia)
Joseph Lee "Big Joe" Williams (October 16, 1903 – December 17, 1982) was an American Delta blues guitarist, singer and songwriter, notable for the distinctive sound of his nine-string guitar. Performing over four decades, he recorded the songs "Baby Please Don't Go", "Crawlin' King Snake" and "Peach Orchard Mama", among many others, for various record labels, including Bluebird, Delmark, Okeh, Prestige and Vocalion. He was inducted into the Blues Hall of Fame on October 4, 1992.
The blues historian Barry Lee Pearson (Sounds Good to Me: The Bluesman's Story, Virginia Piedmont Blues) described Williams's performance:
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Big Joe Williams Tracks
Sort by
Mellow Apples
Big Joe Williams
Mellow Apples
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mellow Apples
Last played on
Throw A Boogie Woogie
Big Joe Williams
Throw A Boogie Woogie
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Baby Please Don't Go
Big Joe Williams
Baby Please Don't Go
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Baby Please Don't Go
Last played on
Sink or Swim
Big Joe Williams
Sink or Swim
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sink or Swim
Last played on
44 Blues
Big Joe Williams
44 Blues
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
44 Blues
Last played on
Highway 49
Big Joe Williams
Highway 49
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Highway 49
Last played on
Jivin' Woman
Big Joe Williams
Jivin' Woman
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Jivin' Woman
Last played on
Providence Help the Poor People
Big Joe Williams
Providence Help the Poor People
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Providence Help the Poor People
Last played on
Sloppy Drunk
Big Joe Williams
Sloppy Drunk
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sloppy Drunk
Last played on
Playlists featuring Big Joe Williams
Latest Big Joe Williams News
Big Joe Williams Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist