Wolfgang BrendelBaritone. Born 20 October 1947
1947-10-20
Wolfgang Brendel (born 20 October 1947, in Munich) is a German opera singer (baritone), and a professor of voice at the Jacobs School of Music at Indiana University. He has performed throughout Europe, Asia, and North America.
Bei Männern, welche Liebe fühlen (Die Zauberflöte)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Der Freischutz - Opera In 3 Acts J.277 - extract act 3
Carl Maria von Weber
Pa-Pa-gena! [Die Zauberflöte]
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Sei mir gegrüsst
Johann Strauss II
