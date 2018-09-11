I, LudicrousUK pop ensemble. Formed 4 February 1985
I, Ludicrous is an English pop music trio, formed in 1985 by John Procter (born 1957) and David Rippingale ("Will Hung") (b. 1956). Their debut flexi release ("Preposterous Tales") reached Number 11 in John Peel's Festive Fifty in 1987.
I, Ludicrous are still producing music today, and play occasional live dates, primarily in London. In January 2008 Martin Brett from Voice of the Beehive joined the band on bass guitar.
Ridiculous (Radio 1 Session, 31 May 1987)
Quite Extraodinary (Radio 1 Session, 31 May 1987)
Preposterous Tales
Stuck In A Lift With Noel Edmonds
Carsnbars
Roger Dismal
It's All Free
Argument In The Laundrette - 6Music Session 5/01/2008
We're The Support Band
Cheer Up
We're Signed
Three English Football Grounds
Quite Extraordinary
Chav It Up With Jeremy Kyle - 6Music Session 5/01/2008
Kick Down The Stumps
From The Lane To The Meadow
Ascention Day
Signed
Global Businessman
Will Hung LBW Proctor None (BBC session Jan 1988)
Preposterous Tales (BBC session Jan 1988)
The I Ludicrous Guide to Self Improvement (BBC session Jan 1988)
I've Never Been Hit By Mark E Smith
A Pop Fan's Dream
Ridiculous
Fabulous
