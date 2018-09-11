I, Ludicrous is an English pop music trio, formed in 1985 by John Procter (born 1957) and David Rippingale ("Will Hung") (b. 1956). Their debut flexi release ("Preposterous Tales") reached Number 11 in John Peel's Festive Fifty in 1987.

I, Ludicrous are still producing music today, and play occasional live dates, primarily in London. In January 2008 Martin Brett from Voice of the Beehive joined the band on bass guitar.