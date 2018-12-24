Yusuf IslamFormerly Cat Stevens. Born 21 July 1948
Yusuf Islam Biography (Wikipedia)
Yusuf Islam (born Steven Demetre Georgiou; 21 July 1948), commonly known by his stage name Cat Stevens, is a British singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist. His 1967 debut album reached the top 10 in the UK, and the album's title song "Matthew and Son" charted at number 2 on the UK Singles Chart. Stevens' albums Tea for the Tillerman (1970) and Teaser and the Firecat (1971) were both certified triple platinum in the US by the RIAA. His musical style consists of folk, pop, rock, and Islamic music.
His 1972 album Catch Bull at Four spent three weeks at number one on the Billboard 200, and fifteen weeks at number one in the Australian ARIA Charts. He earned two ASCAP songwriting awards in 2005 and 2006 for "The First Cut Is the Deepest", and the song has been a hit for four artists. His other hit songs include "Father and Son", "Wild World", "Peace Train", "Moonshadow", and "Morning Has Broken". In 2007, he received the Ivor Novello Award for Outstanding Song Collection from the British Academy of Songwriters, Composers and Authors.
Yusuf, formerly Cat Stevens, speaks to Paul Jones about his latest album.
Yusuf speaks to Paul Jones
Yusuf Islam, aka Cat Stevens, speaks to Simon about his new album.
Yusuf / Cat Stevens speaks to Simon Mayo
Jan Godfrey in East Preston nominates Cat Stevens for a place in Michael Ball's Singers Hall of Fame on Radio 2
Cat Stevens is inducted into Michael Ball's Singers Hall of Fame
Father and Son (feat. Yusuf Islam)
See What Love Did To Me
Blackness Of The Night
Maybe There's A World
Maybe There's a World
Tala'al Badru Alayna
Heaven/Where True Love Goes
Peace Train
Lady D'Arbanville
Moonshadow
Matthew & Son
I Love My Dog
Wild World
Maybe You're Right
I Was Raised In Babylon
Father and Son
All Kinds of Roses
Radio 2 Folk Awards: 2015
