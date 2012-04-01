A Split-Second is a Belgian electronic body music band. The project was born in 1985 as a solo project of Marc Heyndrickx (under the name Marc Ickx), who self-released the demo-tape "Stained Impressions" with Peter Bonne (later re-named Chrismar Chayell) producing. Bonne at that time was releasing music as Twilight Ritual together with vocalist Geert Coppens.

After signing to Antler Records, A Split-Second made their debut in 1986 with the single "Flesh". It was followed the next year by the album Ballistic Statues. At that time the band was composed by Ickx and electronic musician Philip Vargod (better known for his new-beat/acid-house project Lips Kiss. Bonne of course was present as producer and co-author of 4 songs (including hit single "Flesh").

After a brief tour Philip V. left the band, replaced by Bonne who became an official member and a driving force behind A Split Second. With this new line-up the band released another single, "Rigor Mortis", in 1987.

In late 1988, they were signed to the American label, Wax Trax! Records, and released the albums A Split-Second and From The Inside in the US. The singles "Rigor Mortis", "Mambo Witch" and "Colosseum Crash" (featuring guest vocals by Dead Kennedys frontman Jello Biafra) were also chart-topping hits.[where?] New members Fedjean Venvelt (guitars) and Peter Boone (keyboards) joined the band for their first US tour in 1989.