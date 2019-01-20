Kevin SaundersonBorn 9 May 1964
Kevin Saunderson Biography (Wikipedia)
Kevin Maurice Saunderson (born September 5, 1964) is an American electronic music producer. At the age of nine he moved to Belleville, Michigan, a suburb of Detroit where he attended Belleville High School and befriended two students, Derrick May and Juan Atkins. Saunderson, with Atkins and May (often called the "Belleville Three"), is considered to be one of the originators of techno, specifically Detroit techno. He is married to Sharmeela Lamarsha Saunderson.
Kevin Saunderson Tracks
Big Fun (feat. Inner City)
Big Fun (feat. Inner City)
Idyllic
Idyllic
Reveal
Reveal
Big Fun (Simian Mobile Disco Remix)
Big Fun (Simian Mobile Disco Remix)
Rock To The Beat
Rock To The Beat
The Groove That Won't Stop
The Groove That Won't Stop
Bang That (Kevin & Dantiez Saunderson Remix)
Bang That (Kevin & Dantiez Saunderson Remix)
Disclosure
Future (feat. Inner City)
Future (feat. Inner City)
Bassline (Loco Dice Remix)
Bassline (Loco Dice Remix)
Future (Kenny Larkin Tension Mix) (feat. Inner City)
Future (Kenny Larkin Tension Mix) (feat. Inner City)
Future (feat. Inner City) (Kenny Larkin Remix)
Foundation
Foundation
Bad Girl (Kevin Saunderson NYC Club Mix) (feat. Inner City)
Bad Girl (Kevin Saunderson NYC Club Mix) (feat. Inner City)
The Human Bond
The Human Bond
How To Play Our Music
How To Play Our Music
Straight Outta Hell
Straight Outta Hell
Future (Kenny Larkin Tension Mix) (feat. Inner City)
