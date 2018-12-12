Vilho Luolajan-MikkolaBorn 22 December 1911. Died 14 November 2005
1911-12-22
Vilho Luolajan-Mikkola Biography (Wikipedia)
Vilho Luolajan-Mikkola (22 December 1911 – 14 November 2005) was a Finnish composer of contemporary classical music.
Luolajan-Mikkola studied composition under Aarre Merikanto and Selim Palmgren. One of his most famous works is the song cycle Koiruoho, RUUSUNKUKKA, which was completed in 1977.
Luolajan-Mikkola's other musical output includes woodwind music among others. He was an active composer until his last years, and the song "Hiljentyen" dates from 2001. Luolajan-Mikkola died in 2005, at the age of 93.
Vilho Luolajan-Mikkola Tracks
Haatanhu (Wedding folk dance)
