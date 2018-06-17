Dorothy HeywardPlaywright. Born 6 June 1890. Died 19 November 1961
Dorothy Heyward
1890-06-06
Dorothy Heyward Biography (Wikipedia)
Dorothy Heyward née Kuhns, (June 6, 1890 – November 19, 1961) was an American playwright.
In addition to several works of her own, she co-authored the play Porgy (1927) with her husband DuBose Heyward, adapting it from his novel by the same name. Their work is now known best in its adaptation as the opera Porgy and Bess (1935), with music by George Gershwin.
Summertime
George Gershwin
Summertime
Summertime
Intro and Summertime
George Gershwin
Intro and Summertime
Intro and Summertime
