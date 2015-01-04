RebelutionFormed 2004
Rebelution
2004
Rebelution Biography (Wikipedia)
Rebelution is a reggae rock music band formed in Isla Vista, California. The current members of Rebelution are Eric Rachmany, Rory Carey, Marley D. Williams, and Wesley Finley. Each member attended and completed school at the University of California, Santa Barbara.
Fade Away
Count Me In
Last played on
The Sky Is The Limit
