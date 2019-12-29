Jo Berger MyhreBorn 29 May 1984
Jo Berger Myhre
1984-05-29
Jo Berger Myhre Biography (Wikipedia)
Jo Berger Myhre (born 29 May 1984 in Sandefjord, Norway) is a Norwegian upright bassist, known from performing with the likes of Splashgirl, Blokk 5, Ingrid Olava, Solveig Slettahjell Slow Motion Quintet and Finland: Grydeland/Qvenild/Hausken/Myhre. As a member of the Nils Petter Molvær Quartet (since 2013) he is performing as a bass guitarist and has contributed to two albums, Switch (2014) and Buoyancy (2016), to the last even as a co-producer.
Jo Berger Myhre Tracks
