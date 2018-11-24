Howie EpsteinBorn 21 July 1955. Died 23 February 2003
Howie Epstein
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1955-07-21
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/bf1a5f71-c97e-4745-a08e-85890832aaf0
Howie Epstein Biography (Wikipedia)
Howard Norman "Howie" Epstein (July 21, 1955 – February 23, 2003) was an American musician best known as a bassist with Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Howie Epstein Tracks
Sort by
She's a Mystery to Me
Bono
She's a Mystery to Me
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqmqv.jpglink
She's a Mystery to Me
Last played on
Honey Bee
Campbell, Mike, Lenny Castro, Howie Epstein, Steve Ferrone, Tom Petty & Tom Petty
Honey Bee
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtbd.jpglink
Honey Bee
Last played on
Back to artist