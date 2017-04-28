Jon EardleyBorn 30 September 1928. Died 1 April 1991
Jon Eardley (September 30, 1928 – April 1, 1991) was an American jazz trumpeter, who while not particularly well known in his native country became a highly respected musician in Europe.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
