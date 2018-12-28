Alejandro EscovedoBorn 10 January 1951
Alejandro Escovedo
1951-01-10
Alejandro Escovedo Biography (Wikipedia)
Alejandro Escovedo (born January 10, 1951, in San Antonio, Texas) is a Mexican-American rock musician, songwriter, and singer, who has been recording and touring since the late 1970s. His primary instrument is the guitar. He has played in various rock genres, including punk rock, roots rock and alternative country, and is most closely associated with the music scene in Austin, Texas. He comes from a well-known family of musicians.
Alejandro Escovedo Tracks
Outlaw For You
Outlaw For You
Sonica USA
Sonica USA
The Crossing
The Crossing
Something Blue
Something Blue
Sway
Sway
Irene Wilde
Irene Wilde
Broken Bottle
Broken Bottle
Suit of Lights
Suit of Lights
San Antonio Rain (Radio 2 Session, 26 July 2012)
Man Of The World (Radio 2 Session, 26 July 2012)
The Boxing Mirror
The Boxing Mirror
Fall Apart With You
Fall Apart With You
Man of the World
Man of the World
Can't Make Me Run
Can't Make Me Run
San Antonio Rain
San Antonio Rain
Sally Was A Cop (Live In Session)
Sally Was A Cop (Live In Session)
Big Station
Big Station
Never Stood a Chance
Never Stood a Chance
Bottom Of The World
Bottom Of The World
Party People
Party People
Swallows Of San Juan
Swallows Of San Juan
Hard Road
Hard Road
Across The River
Across The River
I Was Drunk
I Was Drunk
With These Hands
With These Hands
Tired Skin
Tired Skin
Crooked Frame
Crooked Frame
Down In The Bowery
Down In The Bowery
Anchor
Anchor
Castanets
Castanets
Tender Heart
Tender Heart
Faith
Faith
Alejandro Escovedo Links
