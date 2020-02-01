Moxy FrüvousFormed 1990. Disbanded 2000
Moxy Früvous
1990
Moxy Früvous Biography (Wikipedia)
Moxy Früvous was a Canadian politically satirical folk-pop band from Thornhill, Ontario, Canada. The band was founded in 1989, and was active until 2001. Common themes in Früvous songs include Canada and the "human experience".
Moxy Früvous Tracks
King Of Spain
Moxy Früvous
King Of Spain
King Of Spain
