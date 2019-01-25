Kojo Funds
Kojo Funds Performances & Interviews
"I don't want it to be awkward on stage" - Kojo Funds reveals the story behind his Moon Walk!
2018-02-08
Kojo Funds joins Sian in the studio to talk about his recent success and share the truth about his on-stage routine.
Kojo Funds joins the Hot For 2018 roster
2018-01-12
Target talks to Kojo Funds about where he's been and where he's headed.
Kojo Funds - Dun Talkin (feat. Abra Cadabra)
2018-01-08
Official music video for Dun Talkin by Kojo Funds
Kojo Funds is Hot For 2018
2018-01-08
Get to know Kojo Funds, the East Londoner who is Hot For 2018.
Kojo Funds at the Great Escape
2017-05-24
Jamz catches up with Kojo Funds at the Great Escape Festival in Brighton
5 Top Tips to watch at The Great Escape
2017-05-18
Festival Programmer Adam Ryan gives his 5 Top Tips on who to watch at The Great Escape.
#InsideKnowledge with Kojo Funds & The Great Escape Festival
2017-05-03
Kojo Funds & Adam from The Great Escape give the low down on getting booked for festivals
Kojo Funds catches up with Twin B
2017-01-11
To talk about where has been and where he is headed.
Kojo Funds Tracks
Who Am I
Dun Talkin (feat. Abra Cadabra)
Finders Keepers (feat. Kojo Funds)
Stallin
Tell Me (feat. Kojo Funds & Jahlani)
Check (feat. RAYE)
Finders Keepers (Martelo's Moskato Refix) (feat. Kojo Funds)
Creepin Up (The Come Up) (feat. Kojo Funds, Yxng Bane & Masicka)
Finders Keepers (Melé Remix) (feat. Kojo Funds)
Warning
Fine Wine (feat. Kojo Funds)
Past BBC Events
1Xtra Live: 2018 - London
O2 Arena, London
2018-09-22T20:59:23
22
Sep
2018
1Xtra Live: 2018 - London
O2 Arena, London
Ibiza: 2018
Ibiza
2018-08-04T20:59:23
4
Aug
2018
Ibiza: 2018
Ibiza
