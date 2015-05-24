The Makemakes
The Makemakes are an Austrian pop rock band, comprising Dominic "Dodo" Muhrer (born 28 November 1989), Markus Christ (born 16 February 1991) and Florian Meindl (born 7 August 1990). They represented Austria in the Eurovision Song Contest 2015 with the song "I Am Yours".
I Am Yours - Eurovision 2015 - Austria
I Am Yours - Eurovision 2015 - Austria
