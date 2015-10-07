Maria Dallas (born Marina Devčić) was discovered at a talent contest in small town of Morrinsville, New Zealand.

Her first single "Tumblin' Down", written by Jay Epae, released in 1966 and made it to #11 in the charts[vague]. It also won her a Loxene Golden Disc award. She released several albums and singles and starred in the New Zealand television series Golden Girl before moving on to Australia in 1967 and then to Nashville. She returned to New Zealand in 1970 and scored a #1 hit with the song "Pinocchio". In total, Dallas produced at least 10 albums and 25 singles.