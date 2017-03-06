Kristina MusserViolinist
Kristina Musser
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/bf0cf796-753f-4122-9914-f80e15d34e74
Kristina Musser Tracks
Sort by
An American in Paris
George Gershwin
An American in Paris
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgyg.jpglink
An American in Paris
Last played on
I Got Rhythm
George Gershwin
I Got Rhythm
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgyg.jpglink
I Got Rhythm
Last played on
Back to artist