The Spice Girls are an English pop girl group formed in 1994. The group comprised Melanie Brown ("Scary Spice"), Melanie Chisholm ("Sporty Spice"), Emma Bunton ("Baby Spice"), Geri Halliwell ("Ginger Spice"), and Victoria Adams ("Posh Spice"; now Victoria Beckham). They were signed to Virgin Records and released their debut single "Wannabe" in 1996, which hit number one in 37 countries and established their global success. Their debut album Spice sold more than 31 million copies worldwide, becoming the best-selling album by a female group in history. Their follow-up album, Spiceworld sold over 20 million copies worldwide. The Spice Girls have sold 85 million records worldwide, making them the best-selling female group of all time, one of the best-selling pop groups of all time, and the biggest British pop success since The Beatles. Among the highest profile acts in 1990s British popular culture, Time called them "arguably the most recognizable face" of Cool Britannia, the mid-1990s celebration of youth culture in the UK.
- The Melanie C Code: The truth behind the meaning of “Zig-a-zig-ah”https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05w1q75.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05w1q75.jpg2018-01-25T12:38:00.000ZIt’s been 20 years since the Spice Girls released Wannabe and the meaning behind this seemingly made up word has been the topic of hot debate ever since.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05w1ltw
- Melanie C: "Hang on a minute... I'm still a Spice Girl!"https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04bm6k4.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04bm6k4.jpg2016-10-10T14:58:00.000ZThe singer on 20 years of being a Spice Girl and why she doesn't want to join the reunionhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04bm6lv
- Edith Bowman on 20 years since the Spice Girls released Wannabehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0437mps.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0437mps.jpg2016-08-01T15:25:00.000ZEdith Bowman tells Steve about the 20th anniversary of the Spice Girls releasing Wannabehttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p0437myx
Wannabe
Stop
Who Do You Think You Are
Say You'll Be There
Spice Up Your Life
2 Become 1
Goodbye
Too Much
