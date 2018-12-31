Orchestre LamoureuxFormed 1881
Orchestre Lamoureux
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1881
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/bf099982-21ca-44e0-8255-61d0c6c89093
Orchestre Lamoureux Biography (Wikipedia)
The Orchestre Lamoureux officially known as the Société des Nouveaux-Concerts and also known as the Concerts Lamoureux) is an orchestral concert society which once gave weekly concerts by its own orchestra, founded in Paris by Charles Lamoureux in 1881. It has played an important role in French musical life, including giving the premieres of Emmanuel Chabrier's España (1883), Gabriel Fauré's Pavane (1888), Claude Debussy's Nocturnes (1900 and 1901) and La mer (1905), Maurice Ravel's Menuet antique (1930) and Piano Concerto in G major (1932).
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Orchestre Lamoureux Tracks
Sort by
Habanera
Emmanuel Chabrier
Habanera
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtbj.jpglink
Habanera
Last played on
Menuet; Farandole (L'Arlésienne Suite No 2)
Georges Bizet
Menuet; Farandole (L'Arlésienne Suite No 2)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqt70.jpglink
Menuet; Farandole (L'Arlésienne Suite No 2)
Last played on
Psalm 129
Lili Boulanger
Psalm 129
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03kc9dd.jpglink
Psalm 129
Choir
Last played on
Vieille Priere Bouddhique
Lili Boulanger
Vieille Priere Bouddhique
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03kc9dd.jpglink
Vieille Priere Bouddhique
Choir
Conductor
Last played on
Veronique - Duo de l'escarpolette (Acte 2)
André Messager
Veronique - Duo de l'escarpolette (Acte 2)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Veronique - Duo de l'escarpolette (Acte 2)
Last played on
Psaume 129
Lili Boulanger
Psaume 129
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03kc9dd.jpglink
Psaume 129
Last played on
Songs of the Auvergne: Bailero
Joseph Canteloube
Songs of the Auvergne: Bailero
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyqp.jpglink
Songs of the Auvergne: Bailero
Last played on
Pie Jesu Vers For Mezzo-Soprano, Organ And Orchestra
Lili Boulanger
Pie Jesu Vers For Mezzo-Soprano, Organ And Orchestra
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03kc9dd.jpglink
Pie Jesu Vers For Mezzo-Soprano, Organ And Orchestra
Singer
Last played on
Psalm 129
Lili Boulanger
Psalm 129
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03kc9dd.jpglink
Psalm 129
Choir
Last played on
Psalm 24
Lili Boulanger
Psalm 24
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03kc9dd.jpglink
Psalm 24
Choir
Conductor
Last played on
The Sea And Sinbad's Ship
Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov
The Sea And Sinbad's Ship
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06kjtq2.jpglink
The Sea And Sinbad's Ship
Last played on
Songs of the Auvergne: Brezairola
Joseph Canteloube
Songs of the Auvergne: Brezairola
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyqp.jpglink
Songs of the Auvergne: Brezairola
Last played on
L'Arlésienne Suite No 1 (Carillon)
Georges Bizet
L'Arlésienne Suite No 1 (Carillon)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqt70.jpglink
L'Arlésienne Suite No 1 (Carillon)
Last played on
Bailero (Songs of the Auvergne)
Joseph Canteloube
Bailero (Songs of the Auvergne)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyqp.jpglink
Bailero (Songs of the Auvergne)
Last played on
Mass in C major, K 317, 'Coronation'
Elizabeth Brasseur Choir, Maria Stader, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Oralia Dominguez, Ernst Haefliger, Michel Roux, Orchestre Lamoureux & Igor Markevitch
Mass in C major, K 317, 'Coronation'
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mass in C major, K 317, 'Coronation'
Performer
Last played on
On the Waterfront Symphonic Suite (extract)
Leonard Bernstein
On the Waterfront Symphonic Suite (extract)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06rmdl0.jpglink
On the Waterfront Symphonic Suite (extract)
Last played on
Orchestre Lamoureux Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist