The Orchestre Lamoureux officially known as the Société des Nouveaux-Concerts and also known as the Concerts Lamoureux) is an orchestral concert society which once gave weekly concerts by its own orchestra, founded in Paris by Charles Lamoureux in 1881. It has played an important role in French musical life, including giving the premieres of Emmanuel Chabrier's España (1883), Gabriel Fauré's Pavane (1888), Claude Debussy's Nocturnes (1900 and 1901) and La mer (1905), Maurice Ravel's Menuet antique (1930) and Piano Concerto in G major (1932).