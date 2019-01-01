AudyIndonesian Singer. Born 23 April 1983
Audy
1983-04-23
Paula Allodya Item, also known as Audy Item (born April 23, 1983) is an Indonesian singer. She is the third child of three siblings of a jazz musician, Jopie Item, and Evie Aquanthie Aziz. Her oldest brother, Stevie Item, is a guitarist in Andra and The BackBone. She is married to Iko Uwais and they have two daughters.
