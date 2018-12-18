Robert KajanusBorn 2 December 1856. Died 6 July 1933
Robert Kajanus
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical2.jpg
1856-12-02
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/bf06d62c-b37d-42a6-8598-b9feb1bf87f4
Robert Kajanus Biography (Wikipedia)
Robert Kajanus (Helsinki, 2 December 1856 – Helsinki, 6 July 1933) was a Finnish conductor, composer and teacher. In 1882, he founded the Helsinki Orchestral Society, Finland's first professional orchestra. As a conductor, he was also a notable champion and interpreter of the music of Jean Sibelius.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Robert Kajanus Tracks
Sort by
Aino
Robert Kajanus
Aino
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03byjfw.jpglink
Aino
Choir
Last played on
Finnish Rhapsody No 1
Robert Kajanus
Finnish Rhapsody No 1
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06dwfwm.jpglink
Finnish Rhapsody No 1
Last played on
Aino - symphonic poem for male chorus and orchestra (1885)
Robert Kajanus
Aino - symphonic poem for male chorus and orchestra (1885)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Aino - symphonic poem for male chorus and orchestra (1885)
Choir
Last played on
Finnish Rhapsody No 1 in D minor, Op 5
Robert Kajanus
Finnish Rhapsody No 1 in D minor, Op 5
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03byjfw.jpglink
Finnish Rhapsody No 1 in D minor, Op 5
Last played on
The Death of Kullervo, Op 3
Robert Kajanus
The Death of Kullervo, Op 3
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03byjfw.jpglink
The Death of Kullervo, Op 3
Last played on
Funeral March (1880)
Robert Kajanus
Funeral March (1880)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Funeral March (1880)
Ensemble
Last played on
Robert Kajanus Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist