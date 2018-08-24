James Rose
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/bf04c881-d1cb-4193-9370-01c1d674d5c6
James Rose Tracks
Sort by
hoping (excerpt)
Alexander Campkin
hoping (excerpt)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
hoping (excerpt)
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 2018: Prom 59: Relaxed Prom
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/epncd4
Royal Albert Hall
2018-08-27T21:14:06
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p061vs1d.jpg
27
Aug
2018
Proms 2018: Prom 59: Relaxed Prom
Royal Albert Hall
Back to artist