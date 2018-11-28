Franz Welser‐MöstBorn 16 August 1960
Franz Leopold Maria Möst (born 16 August 1960), known professionally as Franz Welser-Möst, is an Austrian conductor. He is currently music director of the Cleveland Orchestra.
Mephisto Waltz No 1 for orchestra
Franz Liszt
Song to the Moon (Rusalka)
Antonín Dvořák
Symphony No. 1 in G minor, op. 13 ('Winter Daydreams')
Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
String Quartet No.15 in A minor (arr. for String Orchestra)
Ludwig van Beethoven
Stundenlied Op. 26
Gottfried von Einem
Carmina Burana, O Fortuna
Carl Orff
Four Symphonic Interludes from 'Intermezzo'
Richard Strauss
Variations on a theme from Silvana, Op 33
Carl Maria von Weber
Künstlerleben Waltz, Op 316
Johann Strauss II
Die Spinnerin (Polka francaise op. 192)
Josef Strauss
Die Fledermaus (Overture)
Johann Strauss II
Introduction, Theme and Variations for clarinet and orchestra
Gioachino Rossini
Muthig Voran! Polka-schnell, Op 432
Johann Strauss II
Lohengrin- Prelude to Act 1
Richard Wagner
Roses from the South (Das Spitzentuch der Königin)
Johann Strauss II
Carmina burana; no.1; O Fortuna
Carl Orff
Kaiser-Walzer
Johann Strauss II
Simplicius - Introduction to Act II
Johann Strauss II
An Alpine Symphony
Richard Strauss
Die Meistersinger von Nürnberg (Prelude)
Richard Wagner
Symphonic Interludes from Intermezzo, Op 72 (No 3, 'Am Spieltisch')
Richard Strauss
Piano Concerto; III.
Marc-André Dalbavie
Lippen schweigen (The Merry Widow)
Franz Lehár
Tales from the Vienna Woods
Johann Strauss II
Concert Fantasy on Verdi's Rigoletto
Luigi Bassi
Donauweibchen Waltz (Simplicius)
Johann Strauss II
Die Schonbrunner - Waltz
Josef Lanner
Carmina Burana - Cantiones Profanae; no.1; O Fortuna
Carl Orff
Auch ich war einst ein feiner Csárdáskavalier (Komm, Zigan)
Greg Knowles
Cunning Little Vixen: Act 2
Leos Janáček
Et incarnatus est (Mass in C minor, K 427)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Piano Concerto no 4
Ludwig van Beethoven
3 Hungarian Dances: No. 1 in G Minor
Johannes Brahms
Symphony no. 2 in D major Op.73
Johannes Brahms
Teufel amor for orchestra
Jörg Widmann
Tragic overture Op.81
Johannes Brahms
Symphony no. 1 in C minor Op.68
Johannes Brahms
Past BBC Events
Proms 2014: Prom 69: Cleveland Orchestra
Royal Albert Hall
8 Sep 2014
Royal Albert Hall
2014-09-08T21:27:12
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p01x7wl9.jpg
8
Sep
2014
Proms 2014: Prom 69: Cleveland Orchestra
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2014: Prom 68: Cleveland Orchestra
Royal Albert Hall
7 Sep 2014
Royal Albert Hall
2014-09-07T21:27:12
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p0269fkg.jpg
7
Sep
2014
Proms 2014: Prom 68: Cleveland Orchestra
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2009: Prom 73
Royal Albert Hall
10 Sep 2009
Royal Albert Hall
2009-09-10T21:27:12
10
Sep
2009
Proms 2009: Prom 73
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2005: Prom 62
Royal Albert Hall
31 Aug 2005
Royal Albert Hall
2005-08-31T21:27:12
31
Aug
2005
Proms 2005: Prom 62
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2005: Prom 60
Royal Albert Hall
30 Aug 2005
Royal Albert Hall
2005-08-30T21:27:12
30
Aug
2005
Proms 2005: Prom 60
Royal Albert Hall
