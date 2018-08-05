Carleton CarpenterBorn 10 July 1926
Carleton Carpenter
1926-07-10
Carleton Carpenter Biography (Wikipedia)
Carleton Upham Carpenter, Jr. (born July 10, 1926) is an American film, television and stage actor, magician, songwriter, and novelist.
Aba Daba Honeymoon
Debbie Reynolds
