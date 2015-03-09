Lawson TrioBritish chamber ensemble. Formed 2000
Lawson Trio
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
2000
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/beff598e-a45c-43d0-bff4-66db7d7aff84
Lawson Trio Tracks
Sort by
5 Rackets For Trio Relay - Ping pong, table tennis and wiff waff
Cheryl Frances-Hoad, Junior Royal Academy Trio & Lawson Trio
5 Rackets For Trio Relay - Ping pong, table tennis and wiff waff
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
5 Rackets For Trio Relay - Ping pong, table tennis and wiff waff
Composer
Performer
Last played on
Trio in A minor for piano and strings
Maurice Ravel
Trio in A minor for piano and strings
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p025d3mr.jpglink
Trio in A minor for piano and strings
I heard a mother murmur through her tears
Paul Whitmarsh & Lawson Trio
I heard a mother murmur through her tears
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I heard a mother murmur through her tears
Composer
Trio K.W.9 for piano and strings
Charles Ives
Trio K.W.9 for piano and strings
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br12k.jpglink
Trio K.W.9 for piano and strings
Back to artist