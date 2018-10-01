Little AxeBorn 1949
Little Axe
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqk7x.jpg
1949
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/bef97ee3-daab-4a0f-9d0d-9dbf9fdd5b15
Little Axe Biography (Wikipedia)
Skip McDonald (born Bernard Alexander, 1949) is an American musician who also performs under the stage name Little Axe.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Little Axe Tracks
Sort by
Storm Is Rising
Little Axe
Storm Is Rising
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqk7x.jpglink
Storm Is Rising
Last played on
If I Had My Way
Liitle Axe
If I Had My Way
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
If I Had My Way
Performer
Last played on
Midnight Dream
Little Axe
Midnight Dream
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqk7x.jpglink
Midnight Dream
Last played on
Adinoma
King Ayisoba
Adinoma
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bql17.jpglink
Adinoma
Last played on
Factory Girl Dub
Little Axe
Factory Girl Dub
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqk7x.jpglink
Factory Girl Dub
Last played on
Ride On
Little Axe
Ride On
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqk7x.jpglink
Ride On
Last played on
Wolf Story
Little Axe
Wolf Story
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqk7x.jpglink
Wolf Story
Last played on
Back To The Crossroads
Little Axe
Back To The Crossroads
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqk7x.jpglink
Back To The Crossroads
Last played on
People talk too much
King Ayisoba
People talk too much
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bql17.jpglink
People talk too much
Last played on
Tigaliyataba
King Ayisoba
Tigaliyataba
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bql17.jpglink
Tigaliyataba
Last played on
I Know
Little Axe
I Know
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqk7x.jpglink
I Know
Last played on
18 hammers
Little Axe
18 hammers
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqk7x.jpglink
18 hammers
Last played on
Short Fuse
Little Axe
Short Fuse
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqk7x.jpglink
Short Fuse
Last played on
Keep On Drinking
Little Axe
Keep On Drinking
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqk7x.jpglink
Keep On Drinking
Last played on
Down To The Valley
Little Axe
Down To The Valley
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqk7x.jpglink
Song To Sing
Little Axe
Song To Sing
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqk7x.jpglink
Song To Sing
Last played on
Blues Story
Little Axe
Blues Story
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqk7x.jpglink
Blues Story
Last played on
Keep on drinking – On u Sound production pre
Little Axe
Keep on drinking – On u Sound production pre
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqk7x.jpglink
All Night Party
Little Axe
All Night Party
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqk7x.jpglink
All Night Party
Last played on
Take A Stroll
Little Axe
Take A Stroll
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqk7x.jpglink
Take A Stroll
Last played on
Another Friend Gone
Little Axe
Another Friend Gone
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqk7x.jpglink
Another Friend Gone
Last played on
Soul Of A Man
Little Axe
Soul Of A Man
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqk7x.jpglink
Soul Of A Man
Last played on
Grinning
Little Axe
Grinning
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqk7x.jpglink
Grinning
Last played on
Little Axe Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist