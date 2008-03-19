The Aquatones were a doo-wop group in the 1950s. The group's lead singer was 17-year-old Lynne Nixon, a soprano who had had formal operatic training.

The Aqua-Tones had a single Billboard Hot 100 hit, entitled "You", for the Fargo label. Their subsequent releases all failed to reach the Hot 100. They were issued into the early '60s and finally on an album that gathered together most of their songs, which was issued three years after their hit single and just before their final Fargo release in July 1961, a remake of The Heartbeats' "Crazy For You". That song was not on the original album, but was included in the reissue in the 1980s as a repro.

In the late 1990s the group reformed with a new lead singer, Colette Delaney. They released a number of CDs on the Debra label of remakes and new material, including a Christmas album in 2006.