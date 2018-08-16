Escala
Escala Biography (Wikipedia)
Escala (formerly known as Scala) is an electronic string quartet, from London, England who rose to fame when they performed on and reached the final of the second series of Britain's Got Talent on ITV1 in May 2008.
Clubbed To Death
Palladio
Adagio for Strings
Kashmir (feat. Slash)
Children
Live and Let Die
Sarabande
Finding Beauty
Requiem For A Tower
