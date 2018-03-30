ManiEnglish rock bassist. Born 16 November 1962
Mani
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqsbr.jpg
1962-11-16
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/beeba97d-13da-4f78-98e0-a810f169e11a
Mani Biography
Gary "Mani" Mounfield (born 16 November 1962) is an English rock bassist, best known for being a member of the Stone Roses and Primal Scream.
Mani Tracks
Freestyle
Proper P, Mani & Castro
Freestyle
Freestyle
Castro Freestyle (feat. Mani)
Proper P
Castro Freestyle (feat. Mani)
Castro Freestyle (feat. Mani)
