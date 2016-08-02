The fin. is a 3 piece indie rock band from Kobe, Japan, currently consisting of lead vocalist Yuto Uchino, guitarist Ryosuke Odagaki, and bassist/former drummer Kaoru Nakazawa. Yuto Uchino, Ryosuke Odagaki, Kaoru Nakazawa, and Takayasu Taguchi (the original bassist) started the band in 2012, and released their first song ‘Faded Light’ on SoundCloud in November of the same year. Through the Internet, the band has quickly drawn attention outside the borders of their homeland thanks to their stylish soundscape: a blend of synth-pop and shoegaze from the 80’s-90’s with nowadays American indie-pop and chillwave.

In 2015, The fin. performed at SXSW in Austin, Texas, which was their first opportunity to play outside Japan and thus inspired their first US tour. Later in the same year, they continued on to their first UK tour, supporting their debut EP ‘Night Time’, followed by their eventual relocation to London in September 2016.

Former bassist Taguchi left the band in May 2017, leading drummer Kaoru to take over the position as a bass player.