NoemiVeronica Scopelliti (X Factor Italy, Season 2). Born 25 January 1982
Noemi
1982-01-25
Noemi Biography
Noemi (born Veronica Scopelliti on 25 January 1982 in Rome) is an Italian singer-songwriter. In 2013 she became a coach in The Voice of Italy. She has sold over 735,000 records in Italy.
